Let’s just collectively admit that relationships are extremely complicated and subjective. However, all the stages and types of romantic relationship these days have fortunately gotten names and are called ‘dating trends’ this day and age. Recently the dating term that is getting popular is ‘Back-burner relationships’. This kind of relationship has nothing new that you don’t know, it is just that it now has a term and people are being vocal about it, thanks to the internet. Back-burner relationships are basically your relationship with people apart from your significant other who are not your friends but you are also not people you’re cheating your current partner with. They are, in blunt words, people who you know can be your potential partner if your current relationship doesn’t work… hence back burners. They are prospects you keep in touch with just in case your number one option fails to succeed.

If this sounds shocking to you, you might also want to know that this is one of the most common kinds of dating trend that is around and even you are guilty of it? Aren’t you? However, this is something that has been existing for ages. And with the advent of smartphones and social media, it has become way easier to have back burners.

Signs that you are a back burner:

1. You are never on the priority list.

2. You guys don’t talk all the time.

3. You always have to wait for replies.

4. There is no commitment from the other end.

5. Nobody from his life knows you. He/she never even takes an effort to introduce you.

6. You guys haven’t reached a comfort level. Things are pretty much awkward between the two of you.

7. They have a partner but they still behave romantically with you sometimes according to their whims and fancies.

8. Their partner probably don’t know about you or if they know they only know partially about the things you two share.