If you have had good sex you will know what exactly we are talking about. Few guys have this charm that can make you go wild even without having a proper intercourse. Yes! Sex is not all about having an intercourse, in fact, a good sex is about a mix of many things like foreplay, mood, the place, etc. We spoke to a few women and talked about what helps to make an average sex experience an amazing one and we were blown by a few answers that were really weird. Take a look.

‘For some reason when he starts to masturbate looking at me turns me on like in a jiffy. I think there is nothing like it. It might sound weird but that’s how it is.’- Manisha ‘I love it when I see him adjusting the chain that he wears around his neck while he is actually doing his thing. It really excites me even further.’ – Alice ‘He does this thing where he tries to bite my underarms during the foreplay, it does tickle sometimes but the way he does it makes me feel like he is ‘hungry’ for me. I just love it. It doubles the pleasure.’- Akansha ‘My guy always tries to surprise me every time we get cosy. To keep up the excitement level, he leaves no stones unturned and apart from this fact a really weird thing that I like about me (I haven’t even told it to him) is when he rubs my vagina using his forehead. It turns me on.’-Vandita ‘My otherwise really shy husband gets extremely wild in bed and one weird thing that he does while having sex is sniffing me and I kinda love it. He says he loves the smell of my body(not the perfume or deodorant). It gets me excited.’ -Anu

