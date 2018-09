He was late to a pre-fixed dinner date as usual and had to face her. Just as she unlocked the door, he grabbed her close, kissed her on the lips, fell with her on the couch and got it done within minutes. Instead of being mad on him, she examined the love mark right up her collar bone with a blush and left for the dinner table humming her favourite tune. Sounds like what you did last weekend to fix her mood? Pretty much possible as quickie or quick sex has become one of the most preferred ways for men to flush out anxiety and tension stuffing up between them and their partners, suggest sexologists. For women too, quickies are huge turn on as they feel more longed for by their male partners. Here’s how you can make quickies hot and happening.

Keep it off the bedroom: Do it anywhere, at all odd spaces, but not in your bedroom. Quickie or unexpected, quick sex is, no doubt, thrilling and doing it in your bedroom may make it lose its charm. Imagine having a passionate love making on the table top or may be, in the cosy corner on your rooftop.

Even better, do it outdoors: Want to get little more adventurous? Try it outdoors. Your kitchen garden at the back of the house or inside the car may be good options. The smell of the earth and evening breeze can be great turn on, according to experts.

Do not go all naked: Embrace the spontaneity of quickie. It is about being able to connect with each other at that moment and leaving a spark. When it’s a quickie, you do not have to spend time to undress each other completely. Bask in the pleasure of not even stopping to undress before doing it. Go for loose T-shirts, flowy skirts or gowns, say experts.

Make it an art to touch her: Time crunch, never mind. Just be certain to use the time smartly to feel her contact. Touch her all over, share your warmth. Make her feel your touch.

Time isn’t an issue: Why bother about it when nobody can specify how quick is too quick? Having a satiated sex does not mean you will need an entire night. Harry Fisch, the author of The New Naked: The Ultimate Sex Education for Grown-Ups stated in his book: “An astonishing 45 percent of men finish the sex act too quickly. Within two minutes.”

Bring back old romance: Women long for moments of romance created in the past that have left them shudder and shiver in your arms in contentment. Repeat them (in case you have already had a quickie with her before) and make her want it more.