You could be an expert when it comes to solo sessions but remember there is no end to learning. With those same moves, it can be easy to get into a masturbation rut. You need to experiment more with your solo sessions to get more and more pleasurable. The more you learn about your body and understand what feels good the better will be your solo sessions. When you add new techniques to your masturbation, your body will respond to different kinds of sensations so that you are more engaged and even more aroused. If you are still not convinced, you can try adding a little twist to your masturbation technique by experimenting with warm sensation lube or warm sex wax. Here are 10 steps to have an orgasm while masturbation.

You should always use a lubricant when masturbating. There is no natural lubrication on the external genitals and around the clitoris so rubbing with fingers or anything else can cause friction and irritation, and predispose to infections. These are available in different varieties – water-based, oil-based or silicon-based. You might have used everyday items like Vaseline or petroleum jelly in the past but that’s a very bad idea because they’re oil-based and can dissolve condoms. You’d be better off using water-based or silicone-based lubricants which are more effective and safer as well. But while you can choose from a variety of lubricants, the warm sensation lube will provide longer lasting glide that mimics the body’s natural moisture. The formula is never sticky or tacky, and it’s specially designed with pharmaceutical grade ingredients to meet the needs of women with silicone or glycerin sensitivities. The major con is that it gets used up pretty quickly and needs to applied again and again, which might put a damper on the mood. Here are 5 ways to combat vaginal dryness naturally.

Image source: Shutterstock Imges