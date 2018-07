When you are in the mood and the moment is right, there seems to be no reason to back off from getting intimate with the person you love. However, there are times when you should actually avoid having sex. So, before hastily hitting the sheets there are certain factors which you need to consider. Abstaining from sex during these times can actually help you and your partner to stay away from hazardous health issues. Here are 5 times when you should refrain from your libidinal pursuits.

When you have a yeast infection

If you have a yeast infection it is always a good idea to avoid having sex for a while. Even if you use a protection you can’t be completely sure that it will work perfectly. And if it doesn’t work properly your partner will be at risk of contracting the infection. Yes, it is true that getting intimate with your partner can help relieve certain types of pain, like body ache, headache, but you should ideally not indulge if you’re sore and itchy down there.

When you have an appointment with the gynecologist

It is always advisable to abstain from getting intimate 24 hours before the appointment with the gynaecologist. If you have sex before visiting the doctor the semen can change the pH balance of the vagina and interfere with test results, which can lead to inappropriate results.

When you don’t know your partner well

When you are out with your date you may have a lot of fun, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you know the other person properly. So if you are unsure about the kind of person he or she really is, or if you’re anxious about his or her sexual past, you should definitely refrain from having sex. Take the next step once you start knowing him or her better.

When the protection is not perfect

Especially for women, when your partner forgets to use a condom, say no to him directly. If you’re not comfortable with unprotected sex you shouldn’t go ahead with it. Also, abstinence is best if you have forgotten to take your birth control pills.

When you don’t feel like it

Having sex when you are not in the right mood can only lead to anger, resentment and even pain. Getting intimate with your partner shouldn’t feel like a duty. Go for it, only when you both are ready for. Get on to the act only when you want to do it.

Image Source: Shutterstock