Overthinker, as the name suggests, is a person who thinks too much(more than required) about certain things, especially things that make them worried. However, if you are dating someone who is an over-thinker, you might want to be a little careful and handle your partner with care. Here are a few things you must keep in mind.

They can be sensitive: Overthinkers are usually very sensitive. Since they think a lot of lot about even the smallest thing that happened to them they become very sensitive and get hurt easily too. You might want to understand their condition and listen to them.

They can be vulnerable: Since they become sensitive, they also tend to become vulnerable to weak situations. They give up easily and believe give up easily even after thinking so much and they will probably even think after that. Make sure that you keep a close watch on their activities and don’t let their insecurities come out.

You’ll have to bear with them: Patience is the key. If you really love your partner the way they are and would only want to change them for the better you will have to bear with them and their problems. Listen to them and understand their problems from their perspective. Do not give them up.

Comfort them from time to time: Overthinkers need to be assured from time to time and hence you’ll have to make them feel that they are wasting their valuable time on something futile and should get over it. Explain it to them cool-headedly with examples.

Give them a relaxed environment: Overthinkers usually suffer from a lot of stress and dilemma. This mental stress can take a toll on their behaviour and cause behavioural issues. The least you can do is make sure the environment around them is relaxing.

