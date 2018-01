Singles, its that time of the year when you’ll see all the couples around you putting their efforts forwards preparing to make that one day memorable — Valentine’s day. But Fret not, we got you! Here are things you can do on Valentine’s day that is better than having to hunt for a date.

Go ahead and treat yourself: If you are a foodie, book a table for one and relish your favourite meal. Since food makes everything better, you might want to spend this special day with food. Try making these healthy tweaks to make your order in restaurants healthier and control your portions.

Go shopping: Splurge on yourself, buy something you always wanted to buy or maybe just order something online that’ll arrive on Valentine’s day. What’s better than receiving your parcel-your own gift to you- on such a special day?

Book a spa day: Have a relaxing spa time on Valentine’s day. Show love to yourself and pamper your body. Just be careful about how to select the right spa if you are a spa virgins. Or even better give yourself a facial spa at home.

Go for gaming sessions: If you are the gamer type, you must not even think twice about some gaming sessions on Valentine’s Day. Isn’t gaming the real love of your life? Did you know gaming can have positive effects on your mental health too?

Spend time with pets: Pet therapy is very helpful in many ways. Not saying that you need therapy because you are single but life is always better with pets. Spend a few hours playing with them and rejuvenate yourself.

Take your parents out: Finally something that will make your parents happy along with you. Compensate for all the days you didn’t receive their calls or weren’t there when they needed you. Spend the special with the most special people in life.

