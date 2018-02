Valentine’s Day is approaching. Being single on Valentine’s Day can be completely normal for some but for the others, it can be depressing, you might want to know these 8 reasons why Valentine’s Day makes you depressed. Here are a few things that only singles will understand.

1. You are going to be tagged on all the ‘Single on V-Day’ memes, in fact, people must have already started tagging you in such memes.

2. People won’t understand how much money you are saving by not splurging on Valentine’s Day.

3. It is irritating when everyone keeps asking what’s your Valentine’s Day plan when they clearly know that you are going chill at home.

4. That once in a while depressing feeling that you actually don’t have a date on Valentine’s Day.

5. But then you know that you can order amazing food on Valentine’s Day and don’t have to share with anyone.

6. You know you can make fun of the couples celebrating Valentine’s Day till you find a date.

7. You are tired of people asking you why you don’t have a girlfriend/ boyfriend like you have a choice.

8. You become happier if Valentine’s Day is on a weekday.

9. You secretly hope for someone to ask you out on Valentine’s Day. Whether you say yes or no that’s different.

10. You think of downloading apps like Tinder so that you find someone but then again think that’s too much work.

11. You make plans to keep yourself busy that day so you don’t feel too lonely.

12. And if you are absolutely okay with you being single on Valentine’s Day but people around you will not let you live and sympathise with you.