Your first crush (probably must have happened during the school days) is the most beautiful and innocent feeling ever. No expectation, no promises. That feeling is absolutely magical and can never be forgotten. But what makes our first ever crush, so special? Here are a few things about your first crush that we’ll never forget.

Friends teasing you: I think the phase when you are crushing on someone is watered by friends teasing you all the time about your crush. No? Somehow the friends are more confident that you have a crush on someone more than you. Even though all that teasing did bring in butterflies in your stomach, you always pretended to not like it. Am I right or am I right?

That look: Nothing can replace that eye contact. That one eye contact is enough to floor you and keep you thinking about him/her all day long. Even better, remember that time when you looked at him exactly when he was looking at you? Isn’t it making your heart race and give your lips a goofy smile, right now?

That wait for him/her to enter the class: Not seeing your crush at a school since morning used to be terrible, isn’t it? Sometimes you even thought that all this hairdo and perfume has gone for a waste, and then you see him/her entering the class… remember the feel? Used to feel like you got all the happiness in a single minute. Right?

Blushing: Don’t even get me started on this. You probably are even blushing right now, aren’t you? Nobody would catch us blushing sooner than our friends, then they would tease about it which would then make you would blush more… and the cycle continued.

Goofiness: Everything said and done, tell me… weren’t we the goofiest back then? Doing stupid things to get noticed and make them know that you have a soft corner for them.

The list is never-ending. Would you share your favourite moments? Let us know in the comment section below.

Image: Instagram/priya.p.varrier