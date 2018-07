In case you are losing the charm of love making with your partner and you are diabetic, this is the right piece for you. It is important to realise that diabetes can affect your sexual performance in several ways and make your sex life drab. What if you get a list of tips at hand that will prevent your diabetic condition hamper your sex life? Sounds great, isn’t it. Here it is for you. Do not miss.

WHY IS DIABETES A BARRIER TO SMOOTH SEX?

High glucose levels in blood leads to neuropathy (damage to peripheral nerves leading to numb and burning sensation) and flawed blood circulation resulting in delayed or reduced orgasm, lubrication, erection and genital sensation. Diabetic women might get prone to repeated vaginal yeast and urinary tract infection due to high level of glucose in blood. Neuropathy makes it difficult for the bladder to control thereby leading to arousal and orgasm issues.

SOME SEX TIPS TO TURN YOU ON

Inspect blood sugar before love making

If you are diabetic it is always wise to check your blood sugar before you take the bed for love making. This is because sex acts like insulin and can lower your blood sugar levels. Hence, if you check your blood sugar level before sex you might be able to avoid being hypoglemic.

Avoid a peg before sex

It is better to not have a drink before you make love. Both alcohol and sex reduce your blood sugar level and might lead to a dangerous drop in blood sugar. You should be more careful to sip wine before sex as wine results in sharp drop of blood sugar level.

Use a water-based lubricant

Diabetic women usually suffer from dry vaginas. Hence, it is always advisable to make use of a lubricant for attaining utmost sexual pleasure. Try to stay away from oil-based lubricants like petroleum jelly as that have chances of hampering condoms and resulting in bacterial infection.

Exercise makes your libido better

A daily dose of exercise enhances your libido and kicks off your sex drive. By making blood flow better, exercise increases the sensitivity of genitalia along with making its performance better.

Do not shy away from revealing facts

There is nothing to shy away and hide your sexual concerns from the doctor if you are diabetic. Always remember, your ailing condition has no right to deprive you from attaining sexual pleasure and knowing facts will help your doctor help you find the right track.

Image Source: Shutterstock