Standing at the threshold of 26 to 30, ”when are you getting married?” is the most common question you may be tired of answering to your mom, grand mom, aunt and more. Yes, it is disgusting to face repeated question on your marriage, but it is probably time you should ask yourself the same. Do you think you are ready to get married? Sounds like I have put you in the most difficult situation of your life? Worry not as here are some signs that will tell you if you at all are ready for it. Do not marry unless you are certain about what your mind has in store for you.

You are self-sufficient and self-dependent: Get married only once you know you are absolutely okay to be on your own and you feel good about it. There’s no point in getting married to someone just because you need your partner’s help to survive. Marry him because you prefer to be with him for the rest of your life.

You have a happy, fulfilling relationship: If you listen to your friend’s dating stories and no more feel about missing anything out, consider it is time to get married with your partner. You got to feel about being with each other and a feeling of satisfaction in your relation till you decide on your big day.

You know what you exactly want in your partner: In case you are 25 above, you exactly know selecting a partner for lifetime is not the same as choosing a dating partner. After marriage it might get difficult to cope with your partner unless you know what you want in your life partner and that the one you have chosen has most of them, if not all. Marriage is just not about having a great sex or having a great nigh out in a pub with him. Marriage will bring more responsibilities and you got to be very certain about your partner.

You have a world of your own: In case your boyfriend makes up your only world you have, it is not too wise to hastily get married to him. Before you marry someone make sure you have a different world of your own where you have other people close in your life, may it be a friend or colleague or family.

You include your partner in your future: Once you reach a stage in the relationship when you think about making your partner a part of your future, it is time you can think about marrying him. Future doesn’t just mean a friend’s wedding or a summer trip. You need to feel to include him in taking important decisions of life in future.