Every year we are used to making New Year resolutions. From hitting the gym to quitting smoking. And from eating more green veggies to taking more vacations. But when most of them fail to keep up to the resolution, there’s one that you need to take really seriously this time, “I will not lie to my partner”. Yes, that’s true if you want a long term and happy relationship with your partner. Because you are lying to your partner, then you are screwing your love life and your health too, says a new study.

For the study, Dr. Anita Kelly, a psychology professor at the University of Notre Dame, divided a group of individuals, ranging in age from 18 to 71, into two. While one half was told to stop telling any kind of lies, the other half didn’t get any special instructions. Both the groups went for weekly polygraph tests about the number of lies they told in a week, and then answer a few questions relating to their health and relationship.

“We found that the participants could purposefully and dramatically reduce their everyday lies, and that in turn was associated with significantly improved health,” Dr. Kelly reportedly said. The team also found that the first group, which was told not to lie, reported feeling less tensed and melancholic, and also faced lesser minor health issues like sore throats and headaches.

In the other group, with instructions, the team found that during the weeks in which they told fewer lies, they also experienced fewer mental and physical health issues.

The study also found that lying affected participants’ personal relationships. Those in the no-lies group found that their relationships and social relations improved. “Statistical analyses showed that this improvement in relationships significantly accounted for the improvement in health that was associated with less lying,” said Lijuan Wang, the study’s co-author in the study.

At the end of the study, participants reported that not lying was not as challenging as they thought.