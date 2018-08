You must have vowed to be with each other in health and sickness, and till death do you apart, but if you are in a bad relationship, death might sooner than you are expecting. Yes, that’s what a new research has found in its recent study.

There have been many researches done on how marriage helps you live longer. In fact, there was one study done in Britain by the University of Anglia which found that being married helps survive a heart attack, and they have a shorter stay in the hospitals too. Harvard Medical School too has listed a lot of benefits for married couples.

However, in this new study to find out about the effects of stressful marriage on health, the University of Nevada and University of Michigan studied 373 couples for over 16 years to come up to the conclusion. In the research, the researchers found out that people in conflict filled relationships can have damaging inflammation, change in eating patterns and increased levels of stress hormones. The research went on to conclude that these symptoms lead to negatively affect heart functions and body’s ability to fight off diseases. The researchers studied the topics of conflict like children, money, in-laws and recreational activities.

Rosie Shrout, one of the lead researchers from the University of Nevada, Reno said, “Conflict can be particularly damaging for health if spouses are hostile or defensive during disagreements.” She added that arguing about the same topic over and over again without finding a solution can also damage a person’s health.

The research was done on both men and women, and surprisingly, women were averse to the disagreement topics and health issues, and men on the other hand saw a decline in their conditions on the specific conflicting subjects.