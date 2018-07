Oxytocin or the love hormone may not have any effect on your sex drive or arousal or on erection in males and vaginal lubrication in women, but it certainly has a lot to do with getting an intense orgasm, says a recent study from Germany. Just a dose of oxytocin can help both men and women a satisfying orgasm. Not just that, the love hormone enables women to share more intimacy with their partners along with sexual desires. In fact, they can feel more for their partners during sex. If you want to get more contended in bed, try out these natural oxytocin boosters.

Make your eyes work: Do not let anything else come between you and your significant other. Listen to him or her with your eyes. Watch his or her face while talking and spare your whole attention. That will naturally boost oxytocin level in your body.

Gift something to someone: Early studies show receiving gifts naturally increases oxytocin levels in body. You can make gifting a regular habit and use that for shooting up oxytocin level in your body the nature’s way.

Share a meal: Moderate eating and sharing meal too can shoot up oxytocin levels in your body. Getting a glass of wine to table acts as a cherry on the top.

Focus on someone you love while meditating: Thinking about someone you love while meditating is way better than standard mindfulness meditation. That too aids in boosting oxytocin levels in your body.

Get into a hot tub with someone you love: Soaking in a hot tub with your favourite people, be it your children or your partner also increases oxytocin levels in your body. You get to connect better with them and spend fun time with them, shows a study.

Social media enhances oxytocin: Studies show people using social media has high levels of oxytocin. Be active on social media, but do not skip meeting your friends in person as well.

Riding roller coaster can pump up oxytocin: Moderately stressful activities can spike your oxytocin. When you are riding a roller coaster alone, you tend to naturally bond up with the person sitting next. Skydiving too can help you in this.

Pet a dog: Have a dog and you immediately bounce up your oxytocin levels. Connect more with your dog and you will automatically be able to bond up with humans around as well.

Eight hugs a day: This is the best among all. Hugs not just shoot up your oxytocin level but also reduce cardiovascular stress and enhance your immune system as well.

Use the L word: If you love someone, say it aloud. Tell that you love them, be it your friends, colleagues, parents, partner or children. That will anyway spike oxytocin. After all, it is the love hormone.

Image Source: Shutterstock