If you think cardamom, clove, and saffron only play roles on your palate, you are mistaken for sure. From successfully empowering your kitchen, these spices are now making a move to your bedroom, all to help you with a better sexual performance. While we know talking sex is still a taboo in India, these Indian spices have been playing a major role to enhance your libido. Here is a list of Indian spices that can offer you a satisfying sexual experience. So go the natural way and have all you can from your partner.

Cardamom

Apart from making your dishes richer in flavour, cardamom enhances energy, gives you a break from fatigue and gifts you with a pleasurable love making with your partner.

Clove

Clove’s benefits are not just restricted to your dishes and treating cough and cold but has a primary role to play in enhancing your sexual drive. It heats up your body and kicks off your sexual urge thereby promising an unforgettable love making.

Fenugreek seeds

Saponins found in these wonder seeds can be the perfect option for your male partner as it increases testosterone production that enhances men libido.

Fennel

If you are fond of fennels or saunf, you have an added advantage on bed. They contain estirol, an estrogen like substance that turns your libido on.

Saffron

A cup of milk with saffron is not just tasty but has a prominent role to play in your sex life. Saffron helps in enhancing your sex drive and offer a love making that you won’t want to miss out.

Nutmeg

Researchers have showed that nutmeg is no less than viagra when it comes to mating. It is considered to be the most efficient natural aphrodisiacs.

Garlic

Always keep them in stock as it will drive your partner crazy and make your sex life a pleasure. Fry garlic with green chilies and a dash of clove to see how it turn you on.

Ginger

Not just making your tea cups richer, ginger plays an active role in kicking off your sex drive and stimulating your sexual performance.

Image Source: Shutterstock