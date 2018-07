Nothing really matters when it comes to having an amazing sex with your significant other. All you need to be is confident, feel sexy and desirable and then you roll over. However, being overweight may bring in walls between you and a fulfilling sexual experience. Find out how.

It can bring down your excitement: For some, overweight may play your excitement and energy down and that clearly can affect your motivation to have it and performance as well.

It can make you feel negative: Sex is just not being on top of each other and finishing off like you do with your last assignment at work. It is also about feeling good and sexy. Overweight may turn your mood down and bring in negativity about your own self. It may deter you from focusing on the parts that you are confident about. You may start hating everything about yourself.

Men should watch this out: Overweight is a leading cause of erectile dysfunction among males. Not just that, obesity can lower your testosterone level which is a major trigger for a satisfying sexual performance.

Variety in sex won’t be easy: It is always intriguing to try out variety in sex. In case you are obese or overweight, trying out different positions may not be easy. Certain poses may become a challenge due to overweight. Intimacy with partner may turn boring.

Orgasm may be a problem: Overweight leads to reduced blood flow to genitals as the additional weight constricts the blood vessels, while adequate blood flow is essential for an orgasm to remember.

Try these to ease it out

Encourage your partner towards an active life with healthy eating habits and help him or her slim down. Go out together and workout. That will not close-up your bond but also add fun to sex.

If body weight is a problem, engage your brain for a pleasing sex. Make your brain feel spicy and sexy for a grand experience in bed.

