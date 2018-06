The medical condition of having pain and discomfort during sex is called dyspareunia. Following intercourse, a woman should always consult a specialist if she is experiencing new or worsening pain, bleeding, or discharge following intercourse. Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF expert, International Fertility Centre says, “There could be several reasons that could lead to painful and uncomfortable sexual intercourse like infections, lack of lubrication and so on. Below, she lists out the causes and the treatment for the same.

Read: How vaginismus can make sex painful for women

Infections In the vagina can cause a lot of irritation during the sexual intercourse. Infections source a lot of dryness and itchiness making it difficult for the female during penetrative sex.

Psychological factors: There are several pre-conceived notions that sex is painful. These notions make this process more uncomfortable and excruciating. Even depression and anxiety distresses and disturbs your sexual drive and intimacy which result in discomfort or pain.

Lack of lubrication: During sexual intercourse, there must be ample lubrication which makes the whole process gratifying. It makes the intercourse smoother and eliminates uneasiness and soreness.

Vaginismus: The throbbing pain due to erratic contraction of the vagina due to a sexual intercourse makes it even more excruciating.

Read: When sex is more pain than pleasure!

Endometriosis and anal fissures: Also contribute to where a woman can suffer pain and discomfort during sexual intercourse.

Treatment:

A woman suffering from dyspareunia should go for a pelvic examination which shall check for infections or structural deviations.

Medicines and counselling can be prescribed.

A desensitization therapy shall enable you to learn some techniques that can help ease and relieve your vaginal muscles and reduce the level of pain.

Lifestyle modifications:

Changes in your sexual behaviour: This can really help in getting rid of this pain during intercourse for females.

Indulging in natural lubricators: It is important for a couple to engage in longer foreplays as it can release and encourage natural secretion of the body’s lubricants.

Use a condom: As it can reduce the threat of communicating infections and diseases and opting for pleasing and relaxed sexual positions shall help in minimizing pain.

Maintain a good hygiene: Maintaining a healthy sexual and reproductive cycle along with sanitized genital hygiene is beneficial during a sexual intercourse. Also, get yourself medically checked and avert genital and urinary infections and painful intercourse.

Image Source: Shutterstock