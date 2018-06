Yes, yes we know that sex doesn’t have to happen in a perfect time or so, because at any time of the day- sex seems like a perfect plan! But there’s something about the rains that make you want to have really steamy sex. We give reasons why sex during monsoon is the best!

Perfect Season:

Quite literally, yes! Who doesn't remember the famous song, 'Tip tip barsa…'? There is a reason why it was in that setting. So the season makes it all the more sexy to get drenched and feel like cuddling with your loved one. Beyond all of this, the season calls for intimacy! What are you waiting for, hurry to cling on to your loved one to feel the intimacy.

The hot passion and the water chills

The thing about rains is that the rains can water is actually coldly sticking to your body while the sexual passion is like an ignited fire. Sex gets all the more miraculous because its like getting fire and ice together.

