Like women, there are also few sensitive areas where men like to be touched. In order to arouse a guy, make sure that you strike the right chord and making the experience a memorable one. If you are planning to have sex tonight, try these fill-proof tricks on your man and surely he will go crazy for you!

Inner thigh: Yes! Guys love being touch there. Since, the inner thigh is close to the penis, it is one of the vital areas and a guy gets turned on immediately if his lady touches there. So, just gently touch his inner thighs and woe him. Guys! You can just sit back and enjoy! Read: Does a large penis satisfy a woman better?

Bottom of his lip: Unarguably, lip is one of the sensitive part of the body and everyone likes to be kissed. So, while kissing, play with his lips, nibble it, hold on and you will see your guy going gaga over you!

Touch his nipples: Touching his nipples will arouse him, the nipples are considered to be sensitive and they are untouched and are not much experimented. So, give him some pleasure by playing with his nipples by nibbling and kissing them.

The shaft of his penis: This is the most sensitive area and make sure that you gently touch it and make your man fall for you by doing so. He will surely love and enjoy it! Read: First time sex: Try these 4 sex positions

The top of his penis: Yes, touch the head of his penis and he will carve for more. Make sure you gossip, laugh and you will also see him making those pleasing sounds you want to hear. Ahh! Try this out! Enjoy!

The seam between his testies: touching the one that separates his testicles can be pleasurable and fun! Women, make sure you do it smoothly!

TheHealthSite does not endorse any illegal behaviour. Please try it at your own risk.