The irony of a longstanding, strong and faithful relationship is that it makes sex boring. Don’t mistake this for fading love. After a certain period of time, love and sex become two separate entities in any relationship. So, if you have hit that phase where even if your love grows stronger by every single day but your sex routine gets equally monotonous, take a deep breath and relax. You just need to add some spice to your life to keep the flame burning. And by spice, we don’t mean you have to resort to any sort of cheating or infidelity that makes you feel guilty and value your partner more triggered by the guilt bringing back the zeal in bed. Here is how long you should last in bed to satisfy your partner.

By spice, we mean to do things differently so that your actions in bed reciprocate the depth of the love you feel for your partner. So, start with the usual foreplay and the sweet nothings. Just when you and your partner are at the peak of the excitement and things start moving forward but the thrill is missing, talk dirty into your partner’s ears. Yes, real dirty – share your fantasies and just start a role play – tell her that at the moment she is the girl of your fantasy – whatever it be – the lady next door, your first crush (of course, I am being clean in the descriptions) but you can go wild with your words. As for your partner, no she is not going to mind it. Here is how to talk dirty in bed.

‘Most couples thing that dirty talking can strain their relationships. But in reality, it doesn’t because there is no such thing as vulgarity between partners. In fact, role plays and dirty talks are the best ways to revive the monotony of a relationship. You are open with your partner about your desires and this helps her to get closer to you as she knows your expectations and how to go about them,’ says Dr Sanghanayak Meshram, sexologist and psychiatrist, Mumbai. Here are five best roleplay moves.

But if it is the other way round and the woman needs to take the charge to start talking dirty – girl you have no idea how much he is going to reciprocate and express his happiness to your initiative with his actions. Men love things spiced up and when it is served by his partner all of a sudden in the middle of the session it leads to nothing less than a mind-blowing session of sex. Don’t shy away from talking dirty, girl. Just say into his ears to imagine you as a striptease dancer and start teasing him by moving around and removing one bit of your clothing at a time. But keep talking dirty you have no idea how it makes him excited. For women, this works best after things get quite charged up following a good session of foreplay. Words are more powerful than action and when it comes to sex you cannot underestimate the power of dirty talks. Try this and you would be surprised how much dirty talking can help in reviving the monotony of lovemaking.

