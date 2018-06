Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Exercise makes your body and mind feel good. Similarly, some solo play can also be pleasurable! Make sure solo sensation a steamy one by following these masturbation techniques. Men, you can experiment with new technique, styles and positions. Enjoy your solo time by trying these 3 new amazing techniques! Here you go…

Men, if you are planning to have a solo time make sure you enjoy it. And to enjoy it you will have to put in more efforts. Yes! Just follow this rule book and have a great time!

Keep on switching positions: Men, men, men, masturbation in the single position can be boring! Exactly! Try and change your positions. But, make sure you are comfortable in the position you choose so that you can enjoy it. Also, changing positions will make sure solo game interesting and fun! You can try various positions in your bedroom or a bathroom be creative and keep inventing!

Explore: Yes men! Explore your body. Ahhh! Never thought of doing so while masturbating? Don’t worry, you can try it now. You can play with your unexpected areas like nipple, but, thighs and so on and just make your solo game more fascinating!

Play with yourself, tease yourself: While getting an orgasm you can try and refrain from doing so. Hold on! Keep masturbating till you ejaculate! Then, the big orgasm will surely give you the much needed pleasure.

TheHealthSite does not endorse any illegal behaviour. Please try these positions at your own risk.

