Whether it is a new Tinder date or a long-standing relationship, sometimes the sex is not all it is made out to be especially. Losing an erection during foreplay or having a weak erection is more common than you think. But, what you do at that time can make it a potentially embarrassing situation fun and romantic.

But, first things first, losing an erection is not a sign that you are not attractive or that the guy is not still aroused and interested. If and when you face this situation, don’t hit pause, keep going especially when it is a one-off occurrence.

You can continue to kiss and caress and indulge in foreplay. Some men may lose their erection when they wear a condom. If you are not worried about STDs with a monogamous partner and pregnancy is not worry because you are using other contraceptive methods, then you can even try it without a condom.

The point is instead of trying oral sex or fingering or any other technique, just keep going the way you intended. You just need to get creative and tweak your imagination.

You can either try penetration in woman-on-top position, where you insert the semi-erect penis and then you can stimulate each other by bumping and grinding, just as you would when you are dry humping. Your partner can caress your body and you can do what he likes in this position to give him pleasure. You can get a clitoral orgasm and your partner is also capable of ejaculating with a partial erection.

If he is fully erect after a while, you can switch to missionary or any other position and continue to have penetrative sex. If not, you can always try again later.

If you are concerned that it might be erectile dysfunction and not performance anxiety, go to a urologist.

