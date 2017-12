Content suitable for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Has the sexual urge set in at the wrong time ever? It does for many and then you hardly have any time in hand. What do you do then? Take things in your hand both literally and figuratively. A hand job is the quickest way to make him come when he’s feeling horny as ever but can’t manage a quickie and needs to rush.

If you think men take forever to finish with foreplay, then you’ve been doing it wrong or he’s trying to take maximum pleasure out of it when he has time. Now that you are short of it, here are some tips to give him the perfect handjob:

Since men don’t really need a foreplay and the fact that he’s horny means he’s hard. So get to it immediately. Find out how to make your man orgasm with these hot handjob tips by real men. Kiss and kiss passionately. Don’t stop that either. Get rough if he likes it that way. Most men get turned on with kissing and that coupled with the handjob is going to make things easier. Lick and bite his erogenous zones like the neck or ear. Handjobs can create a bit of friction. Use your saliva as lube. The more the lube, the better he’ll feel. Use the corkscrewing technique with your hand or the twisting motion. Using the twisting motion while going up and down will create a new sensation. It’s easy to get tired and that can affect your pace too. Use both hands and keep switching them to maintain the pace so that he can finish faster. Don’t maintain the same pace. Alternate between fast and slow motions when he least expects it. It will give him a new high. Read: Real men tell you what they really think about hand jobs. You can use the other hand to play or massage his balls too. Try to roll your finger in the region between the balls and anus. You can even grab his thighs. Deep breathe and make panting sounds or soft moans in his ears. It turns on most men and helps them finish faster.

