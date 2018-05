Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Sex gives pleasure and satisfaction! But, it can be hazardous as well. Yes! Sex related injuries are common and we are not joking. So, you plan to take your romance to newer heights in the bedroom. Start with foreplay and move towards pleasing each other. Aaah! The night is going great! You both are enjoying! There is a lot of thrusting, twisting and sliding. Your girl has achieved that big orgasm.

But, suddenly you hear your man mourning in agony and pain and you hear a sound of a crack. Ooouch! Beware! Men, your penis can crack. Not just only men, even women can experience sex related injuries like a torn vagina. So, when you do these two sex positions be cautious and enjoy sex.

Missionary:

Shocked to see your favourite position listed as a dangerous one? This good-old missionary position can be harmful.

It can fracture his penis.

Due to deep thrust cervical bruises or other abrasions can be seen in women.

Urinary Tract Infections can occur if the missionary, along with any other position where the penis rubs up against the urethra.

More bacteria can be pushed up into the urethra due to the friction during sex.

Doggy Style:

This position involves you to get down on your hands and knees. Women, watch it! This position can be hazardous to your health as well as painful.

Especially women, if you want to try this position while having sex. Take extra precaution and make sure you do it slowly and correctly.

A wrong entry can worsen your problem women. If your partner enters you at the wrong angle or penetrates too hard, small fissures can cause on your vaginal walls.

Want to prevent vaginal tearing? Then, make sure your partner enters you slowly. See which angle works for you.

To make it easier use a lot of lube to get there easily.

Next time while having sex, make sure you take precautions by protecting your assets. Till then, enjoy and have fun! Olalala! Keep the heat and rock under the sheet.

Image Source: Shutterstock