Sex is a matter of passion. More than ones need for it, it is an emotion that surely needs to work in a definitive way. No, we don’t mean to teach you the importance of healthy sex but know that women, love to have sex- just as much as men do! That women are as romantic and sexual as men, is no news. Morning sex, afternoon sex and evening sex is not something that we are referring too. Here, we list out 5 kinds of sex that women crave for:

1) Sex that starts with a passionate kiss– Oh we all know that women like things in a certain way! We don’t want you to jump the gun. Take it slow! Start with a nice kiss, take it to endless kissing scenes. Almost, never, NEVER begin your session without a delectable kiss!

2) Cuddling each other’s hair– Do we have to tell you that women love their tresses? Don’t you get turned on by your partner cuddling your hair? Who wouldn’t! Women, love it when any intimate session, even sex starts with men caressing their hair. It’s alluring sexy, take note guys.

3) Wild sex against the wall– This is every woman’s secret desire, we bet! She DOES want you to take her passionately and have a super wild sex against the wall. Its probably the closeness of the bodies that does the magic- trust us with this! Read: Does sex help you lose weight?

4) Sex in the middle of the argument– We all went ‘awwww’ when Arjun Kapoor starts with a random kiss while arguing with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film ‘Ki & Ka’, and there’s a reason. Women love it when, in the middle of an argument, you start kissing, caressing or start having sex! This is every woman’s dream come true, we are SURE.



5) Blindfolds: Every woman, in fact everyone likes to spice up their sex life. It is the mix of sexy intuition and spontaneous reactions that women love the most. So next time, you’re ready for some action- pick a satin ribbon and blindfold your ladylove. Surely, she will be more than just turned on!

Image Source: Shutterstock