They say women are good observers. Well! That is true! Yes! Women notice everything about men in the bed. Even if she doesn’t admit she will notice everything while having sex. And men, we bet you won’t even realize. Here is the list of things women notice while having sex. Read on to know more…

The body movements: When you are going down there, even if women close their eyes, they can feel smooth, rough and hard push and the finger game. Yes! We do observe it. The firmness and the smoothness, everything is taken into consideration guys!

Read: 5 reasons to give your man a blowjob once he becomes a father

The tongue feeling: Yes! Women tend to notice it. Not joking here, smooth, coarse, how it moves inside, how it moves outside and so on. Also, the style and the way men respond is often watched. Indulge in some good tongue game and charm her.

Your breathing: The pace of your breathing – whether you breathe too fast, slow, passionately and so on. Your breathing shows how much interested you are.

Read: Sex tip after pregnancy – do it in the tub

The way you sound: Ahhh! Not just when you breathe, but when you moan or whisper in her ears, yeas men! We do observe it. It shows how much focused you are and we can sense everything. Remember! Everything!

The way you look at her: Yes! Even if the eyes are closed or half open, women do notice the way men look at them while they are taking their bedroom romance to a newer height. The way men kiss, foreplay techniques, yes we notice it all.

Image Source: Shutterstock