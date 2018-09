Remember movies where we see the heroes having the time of their lives with the damsel in distress? Well, seems like the movies aren’t all fiction as a research has shown that emotionally unstable women make better sexual partners.

According to lead author, Dr Julia Velten of Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany, human behaviours which are categorised under emotionally unstable are characterised by universal instability of interpersonal relationships, self-image and mood as well as impulsive behaviour. And the study suggests that men have better sex with women who fall under these criterions.

For the study, Dr Julia and her colleagues interviewed the volunteers about their sex lives, personality and sexual function, reported a leading daily newspaper. And found that men whose partners had less emotional stability reported better sexual function.

The study, published in the Journal of Sex Research, also found that men had better sex with partners who had similar traits — specifically being easily stimulated.

“In men who are easily aroused by erotic fantasies or visual stimuli, having a partner who responds in a similar way may facilitate sexual function,” the researchers said in the study.

According to the survey of thousands of Germans, the researchers went on to find that women favoured men who were less agreeable but paid attention to the details. The researchers said that lower agreeableness of a sexual partner was predictive of better sexual function in women.

A person with a high level of agreeableness is usually warm, friendly, and tactful. They generally hold an optimistic view of human nature and get along with everyone really well. According to the study, women could overlook lack of these qualities in a sexual partner.

The researchers also said that men who are thorough and dutiful may feel the need to satisfy their partner sexually, which may, in turn, lead to a better sexual function of their partners.