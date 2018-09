In a landmark judgement from the Supreme Court of India, Section 377 of the IPC has been scrapped, making way for equal rights to LGBT community © Shutterstock

In a landmark judgement from the Supreme Court of India, Section 377 of the IPC has been scrapped, making way for equal rights to LGBT community. The court said that the LGBT community has same rights as of any ordinary citizen. Respect for each other’s rights, and others are supreme humanity. Criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible.

And in a novel move, the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation has produced a series of videos because it found that there is still a lot of misunderstanding of the trans community.

In the first video, Julia feels sad because people keep calling her Julia. However, she wants to be identified as Julian. By the second video, Julia transforms into Julian, with short hair and a striped T-shirt and no dresses.

Jasmin Roy, the president of the foundation said that they decided to produce the videos because they conducted a pan-Canadian survey and found that there was misunderstanding of the trans community. They found that 98 per cent of trans respondents reported feelings of helplessness, loneliness, isolation or discouragement and that these feelings were in tandem with their gender identity.

Roy reportedly said, “We need to help the children. We’re not saying that children that age are trans. We’re saying that we need to listen to the child, to what are his or her needs and how can we help him or her. So, it’s all about social and emotional learning.”