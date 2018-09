Scientists have revealed that none of the tactics used by people really effect the chances of infidelity © Shutterstock

Cheating in a relationship is something has been frowned upon in every society, and while we all like to think that we are loyal, scientists have revealed that none of the tactics used by people really effect the chances of infidelity! Yes, that right!

In a survey done on more than 350 people, it was found that having more sex with the partner is the most popular method, followed by distancing yourself from the alluring person. But the researchers went on to find that none of the tactic was effective enough as all of us give in to the tempatation.

Scientists at the University of New Brunswick surveyed 362 heterosexual adults on how they tried to stave off the temptations to cheat while in a relationship. Out of the three choices given to the respondents, 76 per cent said that relationship enhancement was their primary tactic to avoid cheating. By relationship enhancement the respondents meant taking their partner out on a date, dressing up better and having more sex with them.

The second most-popular choice was proactive avoidance, where the respondents believed that maintaining a distance from the temptation was a better idea to not give in to the thought of cheating! For them, physically avoiding the temptation, and also getting close in conversation with that person counted as a benefit in not cheating.

The third and final popular tactic used by the respondents was derogation of the temptation. In this situation they infused a feeling of guilt within them about the affair, and also derogated the tempting person and saw them in bad light. By doing this, the participants reported that they flirted less with this strategy.

However, at the end of the study, the researchers found that none of the strategies had any effect on the levels of romantic infidelity, sexual infidelity, and whether the relationship survived.