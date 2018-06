Blow job is a fantasy for almost every guy. It is, intimidating and hard and a bit awkward the first time you do it, but it is alright! It’s your first time and it is okay to be amateur but here are 4 things you should know to calm yourself and get to the act, right away!

It is alright to feel a bit awkward

We all get that undressing someone and going to their dick and taking it inside your mouth can make you feel a bit awkward. But that’s an understandable feeling and we get that you may feel it even at the second or third time. Just understand that it is all for pleasure and if you don’t like it-that’s fine again! After all, this is the guy you are going to make out with!

No man is paying attention at how you look while giving a blowjob

Have you judged anyone when they eat a pani-puri? Like open their mouth wide and eat the humongous puri? No, right! That’s pretty much about it. Know that, sex is all about pleasure and nobody is paying at how you look when you are in the act. In fact, no one is even paying attention at how perfect you look.

It won’t be as wet or lubricated as you think

It is not a vagina that gets wet on quickly getting turned on. For men, its a process. So there’s going to be pre-cum and that is going to fill your whole mouth. Just because there isn’t enough liquid doesn’t mean that he isn’t interested. It may take time.

Men LOVE it but yes, it is OKAY to not like it!

Yes, most women are believed to not like giving a blow job, and guess what? It’s okay. There are things you won’t like and acts that he won’t either. And anyone who doesn’t understand that it’s a personal choice is a dick (really!).

