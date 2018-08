If you had a long tiring day at work chances are you don’t want to get into action in bed tonight. But what if your partner is in the mood? Of course, you cannot say no. Who does that? “Not tonight, honey,” ruins your relationship like no other. If you have used the not-tonight excuse for too many days at a stretch it is going to backfire soon. So, we suggest get into the groove. Let your partner excite you – naughty moves, sultry talks, biting your ears whatever she wants. Man, allow her to rule you now. Sure she knows how to get you in the mood, so don’t stop her. And yes a session of hot steamy sex will definitely melt your stressors.

We know that sex at the end of the day in the bedroom becomes boring. As you entire the room after supper the bed looks so inviting to your tired eyes and body that sleep is the only thing you can think off. So, wait don’t plan to have sex in the bedroom if you are drop dead tired. Break the monotony and get out of the bed. Best is if you can have a quickie in the kitchen. Just after you are done with your dinner get into the kitchen if you know she is in the mood. If you say, “Waiting for you in the bed, honey,” you might fall asleep till she enters the room. Instead, like a dutiful partner help her in the kitchen and get naughty, talk dirty to her. Well, this trick works even if you are in the mood and your woman is drop dead tired from balancing work and home. Gently press her waist and get closer, whisper in her ears, bite them. Next, get into the action at the kitchen counter.

Did you know that most couples find it really interesting and exciting to have sex in the kitchen? Hey, but wait, just have a quickie so you are not all spent up when you reach the bedroom. A quickie will just make both of you excited enough to get into more action in bed. We know it will be a wild night for sure, try this trick tonight, friends.

