Now, we know that when you resume your sex life back after the baby, you have to settle either for a quickie or a quick session as your baby will not go for too long without breaking into a wail – for a feed or change of diapers. Still, if you manage to keep the baby with a secondary caregiver like the grandma or the aunt and steal some couple time, rekindling the same kind of romance what it was like in the pre-baby era may not be possible. Post-pregnancy the body might not be all game for an all-nighter or even sensual sex. The hormonal upheavals, postpartum fatigue, breastfeeding everything can hamper intimacy between the couples and even if you start off with good intentions sex might not be all that great. Here are few facts about sex after pregnancy that you need to know.

Understand not much has changed for the man, but for the woman, it is now a whole new body, a whole new self. Post-baby even a woman’s erogenous zones change. So every trick that tickled excitement and fun in her might not lead to the same results now. In short, how the woman reacts to postpartum sex is unpredictable. To make thing worse the hormones play such a spoilsport that vaginal dryness postpartum makes it difficult to have a smooth going at it. Try doing it against the wall when you start.

When the desire is there but the body repels it takes some effort from couples to make sex work postpartum. This is why foreplay becomes important during this phase. The importance of foreplay is best highlighted during this phase. So, couples listen up if you are not able to live up to the fiery expectations about sex postpartum and thought you will rock the whole night after the long hiatus, don’t lose heart. Believe us, there is no love lost yet. Just work on the arousal part. Engage in more foreplay. Men, the onus here is on you. Here is why foreplay is important for a woman.

The better the foreplay better would be sex. Of course, you want to get into action first but know there is more fun in the journey than reaching the destination. If the woman can be aroused spending quite some time for foreplay the actions and the orgasm will only get better. Remember, the woman might not get aroused just by touching or tingling the man might have to try all new methods the tongue, love bites at the right places to get her in the mood. Once she gets into the groove it gets easier to move to the main action. Of course, with the right kind of foreplay moves you are definitely going to have sex life never before, postpartum.

