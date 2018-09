Sex is all fun and pleasure. But you got to be careful about the hygiene you maintain after intercourse. If you have skipped the post-sex cleanliness part till now, it is high time you get used to adapting certain measures for healthy life. This because, post-sex hygiene, if not maintained, can lead to various complications to your sensitive genital parts and make you fall real sick. Here is all you need to do after sex to keep yourself healthy and enjoy a great love making.

Clean and wash your genitals: Getting done with sex does not mean you turn off the light and sleep. Head out to the washroom and wash your genitals (not the inside), although you do not have to take a shower right away after sex. Gently washing your genitals with water will help you avoid any kind of infections including urinary tract infection (UTI) and this goes for both men and women. You may try mild soap, but it is wise to not use soap in case you have sensitive skin or you already have an infection. soaps can dry out the area and cause irritation. Men having foreskin should gently pull it back and wash underneath, suggest the experts.

Your clean-up should be simple: After-sex cleaning should not include any kinds of douches or wipes or creams or sprays. While we usually assume that these help in freshening up your private parts, they might end up in hurting the area. Some of them are made of harsh soaps, detergents, shampoos, perfumes or lotions that can crack your skin in and around your personal areas. Rinsing the area with warm water is just perfect. Try and keep away from scented tampons, pads, powders and sprays, all the more if you have a tendency to contract infection quickly.

Go and pee after sex: It is important to urinate after sex as that reduces the chance of you getting infected. Bacteria can enter your urethra at the time of sex. Urethra is the tube carrying urine out of your body. The moment you pee, these germs flushes out of your body along with the urine. Women should wipe from front to back to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Have a glass of water after sex: It is as important to drink water after sex as it is to pee. The more you drink water, the more your body remains hydrated and the more will you be able to pee and throw out germs from the urethra.