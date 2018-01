A woman’s sexual drive during pregnancy might vary from one trimester to the other. Usually during the first trimester when she is down with morning sickness, nausea and fatigue sex might be the last thing on her mind. However, after the initial three months, most women feel the urge to get intimate. During the second-trimester blood flow to the pelvic organs increases and this lead to an increased desire for sexual intimacy in women. The hormonal surges also increase the size of the breasts and rekindle sexual desires. However, in the third trimester, the huge belly sometimes accompanied with back pain might dampen the mood for lovemaking again. Here is the ultimate guide on how to have sex during pregnancy.

Sex during pregnancy is usually safe, barring the first three months (as it increases the chances of a miscarriage) and the last month as it can initiate early labour. Apart from this, couples are encouraged to get closer during this period to help bond better and enjoy some couple time. Here are reasons why having sex during pregnancy is great for your health.

But there are times when sex might not be advisable for some couples, here are some situations:

When a woman has a low lying placenta or has placenta praevia

When a woman is experiencing bleeding on and off during pregnancy

When a woman has a past history of premature labour pains and abortions

When the woman suffers from severe vaginal infections or either partner have active herpes lesion

When a woman has an incompetent cervix, which means the cervix opens too quickly to set premature labour.

In the above scenarios, intercourse or orgasm can lead to untimely uterine contractions and premature labour. It could be fatal for both the mother and the baby. This is why people suffering from the above-mentioned conditions should avoid sex during pregnancy. Here are few myths about sex during pregnancy busted.

However, in a low-risk pregnancy sex during periods isn’t going to do any harm to the mother or baby. However, it is better to have a word with your doctor and know if you can have sex during this period. Since missionary position could be a bit problematic during pregnancy try the cowgirl position or sidelying to enjoy sex.

