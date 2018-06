Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Sex is a beautiful feeling. Here are 3 extremely intimate and erotic sex positions that you should try if it is one of those days when intimacy matters more than lust!

Spooning: Almost every human under the son loves to feel protected and close with their loved ones at the same time. In fact, we profess that nay emotionally draining experience should end with a kiss on the forehead and spooning in bed.



There is dual pleasure in this position, if you’re the bigger spoon you play the role of protector so also by getting to anchor all the emotions. While if you are the little spoon, you are at the receiving end of kisses, sexiness and secured love! Sideways: Absolute must try, this face-to-face sex position can make you feel the person on all levels- whether its the physicality or the affection. Go for this on days when you feel there is much more to talk dirty than just trying out dirty sex.



Make sure to stick to each others body as much as you can. Read: First time sex? 3 sex positions for amateurs The poser: Well, well, well… Any partner would love to get like a complete view of your body. Whether it is to flaunt those curves or to flaunt all the skin possible, this one is a nice try. Lie on your back and let your partner just watch you. Nobody can ever resist someone wanting more love and trust us, everybody loves inhibition! So try this out and create the magic! Read: Why sex during monsoon is a perfect idea!

