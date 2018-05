Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Couples, has your sexual life become boring? Do you get tired after getting under the sheet? So, if you wish to spice up in the bedroom and take your bedroom game to newer height, try these awesome sex positions to give you complete pleasure. You are welcome!

Reach For The Sky:

Men, you have to be up on your feet by standing up and lean over her completely.

The thrust will be somewhat of a less intensity that your doggy-style. But, she will experience a different sensation.

When you lean forward it will help you to acquire a deeper feel.

So, enjoy by pulling it off with ease.

Kneel Together:

Sounds interesting right? Know how to get started with it:

This one is a good variation of doggy-style.

Like doggy-style enter in her from behind. Then, both of you straight up straighten your torso.

This position will add some spice as well as help her grab your balls by reaching down.

The Viennese Oyster:

Though the name is unusual but it will make you feel awesome! Just, get, set, go!

Folding her body like an oyster, she has to place both of her ankles behind her head, fully exposing her vulva.

He will hold her ankles while using her hands to manage his body weight in order to avoid falling.

Acquire an extra-deep penetration.

You and your partners can enjoy by indulging in these great sex positions! Get started! This action between the sheets will surely add a zing to your sex life! Enjoy!

Image Source: Shutterstock