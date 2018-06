Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Sex for the first time is emotional, tense, exciting, and nervous. Yes! Having sex for the first time is a big deal for many. So, if you wish to give a good performance in the bed, you will have to make your partner comfortable, be gentle and see to it that sex is pleasurable. Here are 4 positions which you can try and get some power-packed action between the sheets. Make your sex amazing! Enjoy!

On the edge:

With her legs hanging off, t he woman rests on her back at the edge of the bed.

By placing his body between her legs, the man steps back from the bed.

There is a deep penetration as the woman’s pelvis is raised much higher.

While the partner does most of the work, the woman can lie on her back, relax and can have fun!



Girl on top:

It can be a great position for the first timers especially women as this position allows her to take charge as she leads from the front.

Also, there is a deep penetration and this position will help her achieve orgasm.

It is also a good position for guys as they can just lie down and enjoy!

Alternate missionary:

To enter in her at a better angle, you can raise one of her knees or legs.

For a deeper thrust, your body should lie on a 5 degree rotation from hers.

To get deep, you don’t have to be long. Just go with the flow!

Chair game:

For beginners, it can be a great position as while kissing your partner, it will allow you to make an eye contact.

You can whisper, gently touch and play with her.

You can try different innovative position while sitting and this will help you to build a stronger bond.

