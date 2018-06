Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

There’s a first time for everything. When it comes to sex, if you are a first-timer, you don’t know what works better for you and your partner. But worry not. We pen down 3 sex positions that partners should totally try!

Top of Him

We can’t quite stop explaining this but when a woman sits on top of her man in a bed, the man, by then has already got all charged up! Get him to keep a pillow under his head and butt so there is some elevation. This will let him see your body completely while wanting to grab you! Even better, let him feel your body by holding you.

Mirror or see it bare



This is our personal favourite! specially meant for those who love and flaunt themselves, this would be the best. In fact, this will let you explore each other’s body better. Place a mirror in front of you. Get a chair and make him it on it while facing the mirror. Women could sit on him while facing the mirror. Let him spoon you from behind to begin with. Let him fondle your breasts while you caress his hair and that’s that! You could get going!

For the shy girl

This one is for couples who have just started getting comfortable with each other. It's for those who don't know if this is the right way to do it so we keep it simple! Let her lie on her back and spread her legs wide while the guy literally lies on his stomach by going down there!

