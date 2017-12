Missionary is great but then there are some positions that are sexy. You may not indulge in them all the time but when you do, it’s one memorable night. For men who love it when women to take control, the cowgirl position helps you do just that. A twist to the position is the reverse cowgirl where you are on top but with your back towards your partner. Find out why real women say that this is one of the best positions to try:

Visual stimulation: The moment you transition to this position after the regular cowgirl, your man get completely stimulated if he already isn’t. Men enjoy seeing you from behind (no wonder doggy style is one of the favourite positions for many men) and this position offers you just that.

Woman in power: If you like taking control or your man loves to be submissive, then this is the best position. You have complete control on the angle, the pace, the depth – everything. You have the reins in your hand and you can drive your man crazy because no other position makes a woman sexier than this one.

Hands free: Since both of you have your hands free, there’s so much you can do with them. You can play with his balls or give him a nice thigh massage while he can spank you or try stimulating your clit or play with your boobs. The pleasure is elevated in this position. Read: Sex positions to enjoy blended orgasms.

Better view: Do it in front of the mirror and you’ll have an amazing view of your body while your man is treated to your beautiful curves and behind. This is also an excellent position for women with small boobs who feel odd in cowgirl or other positions.

Deeper penetration: The reverse cowgirl helps you hit the G-spot just perfectly. The penetration is deep and the angle gives you a better vaginal sensation too. This position allows men to last a bit longer in bed since they are all relaxed and hence is a complete win-win for women. Read: Sex positions you must try if you’re in your 20’s.

Gives you an easy change from routine. The position isn’t too complicated like some of the challenging Kamasutra positions and you don’t need to be super flexible or contort yourself into some uncomfortable pose! So you can try it with minimum effort and show off your skills in bed and let the man relax and enjoy for a while.

