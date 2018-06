Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Missionary is a position by which most of the people swear by. The position is comfortable and a favourite one of many of the couples as it is desirable too. The position can work wonders as well if there is a height difference between the couple. Here, we tell you how to make your missionary position more interesting!

Bondage: If you are a fan of this exciting position. Try tying her up with a bed. Yes! Experiment! To take your romance to a newer level, have fun by using rope or handcuffs and you will be able to seek the pleasure you vouch for.



Use a pillow: Yes! You have heard it right! Pillow isn’t there only for sleeping. Use it and place it under her butt. This will help in deep penetration and you will enjoy that big o. Yes! We are talking about orgasm. Isn’t the prop wonderful?

Try at different places: Sex can be tried at different places like kitchen platform, sofa, stairs, table and so on. Don’t limit yourself just explore new places to have fun. If you try the missionary position at a new place it can make you feel awesome and it can be interesting as well! Doing it repeatedly at a same place will be quiet boring! Nah! You have to keep on inventing new ways to make it work wonders. Right?



Look into your partner’s eyes: Bingo! To raise that oomph factor and to enjoy the intimacy by doing so. Eye-to-eye connection is vital. Try it and just enjoy!

TheHealthSite does not endorse any illegal behaviour. Please try these positions at your own risk.

Image Source: Shutterstock