Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Mutual masturbation is not opted by many. It is underrated as well. So, if you both want to get a better orgasm, try these 3 mutual masturbation techniques which will make you both go crazy!

Side-to-side masturbation: Many people feel awkward for the first time while masturbating in front of their partner and it is a common feeling. Don’t panic just keep your hand on the partner’s body and rest your legs on him while lying down and continue the solo act. This will help you to overcome your fear and bring you both closer and you can also gently touch and play with each other. Read: Try teasing these 5 hot spots on your man’s body for the best sex ever!

Face to face: Sit on a couch and face each other. Get at a comfortable position, open your legs wide and jerk off by making noises. Ahhh! Feeling good right? Look at each other, whisper and kiss. Get intimate and enjoy!

The hand game: Stand facing each other, stroke, rub and gently touch your partner there. Leave him/ her craving for more. Feel the touch and get aroused! Read: Masturbation Month: 3 masturbation facts for you!

Sit and rock: Just try different positions by being innovative. Once you are done with standing, sit on the couch and just take your romance to another level. Let your partner sit first and then sit on his lap. Both of you lean and stroke yourself and while doing so slide on to your partner. You can kiss, play with your partner’s boobs and whisper.

TheHealthSite does not endorse any illegal behaviour. Please try it at your own risk.

Image Source: Shutterstock