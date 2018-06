Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Guys love getting a blow job. A blow job is always pleasurable for both the partners. It feels great to watch your partner getting turned on and helping him to get that big orgasm. Often, people forget to think out of the box and explore new ways to seek and give pleasure. Here are 4 fool-proof blow job positions to make your partner crave for more! Get started! Read: Try teasing these 5 hot spots on your man’s body for the best sex ever!



The yin yang edge: While giving a blow job perk up your sex life. When you lie in a 69 position, leave him wanting for more when he comes to the brink of orgasm by switching immediately. Then, use your mouth again when you are down under!

The Double-Down: Let him strip his pants. While your man stands, kneel and by kissing on his thighs reach towards his inner thighs. Take a moment and appreciate his assets. Then, let your mouth do the job.

Upside-down BJ : Lie on your partner, your hips should be up and away from his mouth. Let him use his mouth or fingers on your erogenous zones. You both will enjoy it for sure!

The slippery one: If you are bored of trying the same old positions. We have got a solution for you! Grind against his leg by straddling on one of his thighs. Ahh! If you are wet when you rub on him, he will fell and enjoy your slipperiness. Also, stimulating your clit with his body will help you get more pleasure!

