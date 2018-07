No, you are not supposed to do sex in a different way on a Sunday night but probably if you get a chance to have a memorable one it can help you wake up rejuvenated and beat the Monday morning blues. The best is to extend the time spent in bed by indulging in more intimacy than being spent soon rushing into action. So, we are hoping that you both have enough time at hand to spend some quality time in bed like you don’t have to sing lullabies for three hours straight to help the kids sleep or you don’t have parents sleeping in the next room who can be disturbed by your ouches and loud sighs.

So if you are ready to spice up the night here are some tips for you

Engage in foreplay: Never underestimate the power of foreplay. Start with slow passionate kisses and try to hold on to that moment a little longer. There’s nothing more passionate than kissing and once you get those sparks going there should be no turning back. Remember, a kiss doesn’t mean that you need to just stay glued to each other’s lips! The cheeks, ears and the face all deserve a peck and more. Soft bites on the ears and neck can also do wonders. Excite each other for a little longer without rushing to the climax. Here is why foreplay is important for women.

Try role plays: This is a great way to get creative in lovemaking. Choose the roles and enact. Role plays will delay the real action for some time and help you to get excited for each other too. Probably when it is time for some real action you might love each other like never before.

Talk dirty: While dirty talk can be great and can give your man an ego boost, don’t shy away from talking about your feelings as well. These little pep-talks can keep you in the mood and in sync with your romantic desires until you get to the final act. Don’t say these things to you man during dirty talking.

The slower the pace: Under the sheets, the saying ‘Slow and steady wins the race,’ turns out to be true. When you reach the final act, ensure that you are in total control of your movements. If you feel you are reaching an orgasm too soon, slow down. The trick is to have total control over your strokes. While making love don’t just focus on the thrusts, but slow down and enjoy the physical connection. Make sure that your woman is receptive towards your movements.

These tips will definitely make you last longer and have a memorable sex on Sunday night.

Image source: Shutterstock