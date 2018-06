Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Guys, admit it! You love to play your girl’s breast and also a lot of women enjoy breast play during sex. Know which moves you should carry on to make her go crazy for you and to have a power-packed action between the sheets.

Read: 6 types of boobs– which one do you have?

Be gentle: Yes! Don’t just grab her boobs or knead them. Be gentle and use your fingers to run through her breasts. Use your fingertips to caress her. Ahhh! This might work!



Tease her: This is what one should surely try! Touch her breasts but avoid touching her nipples. Make her crave for more. Kiss her breast and engage in some soft play. Let her tell you to get going!

Not all breasts are the same: Yes! Know whether your girl likes soft breast play or a rough one. Know whether she likes it when you bite or suck her nipples or is it painful for her? Make her comfortable try to use some innovate ways to make the breast play amazing!

Read: 5 weird facts about boobs

Avoid biting: Remember this and be careful. Unless she asks you to bite her nipples don’t do so even if she is moaning with pleasure. Before nibbling ask her whether you can carry on!



Compliment: If you love her breasts tell her she will feel good. This will up her libido and elevate her mood. In turn, you will enjoy a great sex.

TheHealthSite does not endorse any illegal behaviour. Please try it at your own risk.

Image Source: Shutterstock