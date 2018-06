Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Foreplay is one of the essential parts of sex as it helps to build intimacy by taking your romance to a newer height. Foreplay relaxes one and can perk up your mood by leaving you crave for more. So, make sure that you don’t give it a miss. Since, foreplay is vital, avoid committing these 5 sins. Read: Blowjob: 5 things men should avoid doing

Thinking it’s not important: This is one of the biggest mistakes you can ever make. Yes! Foreplay is very much needed before getting into action. It is necessary to make your partner comfortable. So, make sure you indulge in foreplay. Skipping foreplay is a strict no-no.

Not giving it enough time: Guys! Make sure you are spending enough time on foreplay and enjoy doing it. Take it slowly and gently. Do not rush. Be innovative and try different things for giving her pleasure. She will surely melt down.

Avoid being silent: Make sure that you gossip by calming your partner, moan, laugh and enjoy the act and see to it that your partner turns on. So, spice up your foreplay.

Don’t ignore few parts of the body: It’s not only about penis or vagina. Just try and explore the other body parts. Kiss on the neck, back, ears and the other sensitive areas. Opt for using your tongue as well! Read: Car sex: Have you tried these 5 sex positions?

There should be no lack of communication: See to it that you communicate with your partner about what you want and how do you want it. Give your partner proper information or else your partner will fail to know about wants and needs.

TheHealthSite does not endorse any illegal behaviour. Please try these positions at your own risk.