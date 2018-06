Sex during pregnancy can be fun given that your partner is in the mood for the same. To enjoy sex during pregnancy it is necessary to keep in mind the comfort of the expectant mother. The hormones that are responsible for her pregnancy can have an effect on her desires too. It can either make a woman want to have sex or detest it all together. But even if she is in the mood to go with the flow, often couples refrain from having sex as they fear that intercourse or the actions involved might harm the baby and lead to premature delivery. Here are top six myths about pregnancy sex busted.

We cannot say that their fears are baseless. In some rare cases, orgasms have been known to trigger uterine contractions or lead to premature labour. But it is more prominent in women who have a history of miscarriages, incompetent cervix, vaginal infections or have a low lying placenta. Else for a healthy woman who is having a risk-free pregnancy sex might do no harm. However, we suggest that if your doctor has advised you against it, abide by the advice. Here is when you should avoid having sex during pregnancy.

When you are in the mood for sex, during pregnancy, the most important thing is to settle for a position that gives maximum satisfaction, minimum discomfort. There are various sex-positions that one can experiment with – cowgirl, spooning, etc. But for some couples, it is only the missionary position that promises maximum fun. This position could be a bit risky during pregnancy as the belly might come between and reduce the pace of intercourse. However, if you both still want to do it the conventional way here are few things that you should keep in mind:

First, clear the fear from your mind. Your missionary position if done with care will not harm your baby. So be gentle, passionate and romantic.

Use pillows on either side for greater support and comfort. Place the pillows along the sides around the body curves of the mother-to-be to get the right angles for penetration and satisfaction.

Men, keep your vertical body weight off her stomach and breast while making love. This would mean that you have to consciously make an effort to ensure that you don’t hurt her.

If you can follow these basic tips, having sex during pregnancy in the missionary style will not cause any major discomfort.

Tips taken from the book Garbhasanskar by Dr Vikram Shah and Dr Geetanjali Shah

Image source: Shutterstock