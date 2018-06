Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

People like to try different positions, things and so on when it comes to sex. But did you know that sex has different moods. There are many ways to rekindle your sex life by trying it out at as per your moods. Get kinky with your girl with these 5 kinds of sex by taking your romance to newer heights.

Sex on a vacation: Sound interesting right? Yes! Guys, just look for a good place, book your tickets and hotel and get down there. With nobody around, you can spend a wonderful time and enjoy sex!

Passionate make-up sex: Ahh! Wish to try it? Yes, if you have an argument with your girl! Don’t worry! There is a superb solution. Yes! To get over the disagreement opt for make-up sex by getting under the sheet and having fun! Exciting right?

Try quickie: One can feel sexually aroused at any point of time and anywhere and under any circumstances! So, there will be no other better option than opting for a quickie! May it is your bedroom, drawing room, kitchen or a bathroom, a quickie can come to your rescue!

Loud sex: Have you tried discussing all your sexual fantasies with her? If not, then grab that opportunity and tell her what you feel, have some kinky sex, make loud noises, get crazy, have fun and go wild!

Lazy sex: Attempt to have lazy sex once a while, cuddle your girl, get intimate, spend some quality time lying on the bed and take your bedroom romance to a new level by cosily getting under the sheet.

Image Source: Shutterstock

TheHealthSite does not endorse any illegal behaviour. Please try these positions at your own risk.