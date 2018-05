Disclaimer: Content suitable only for 18+ years. Parental guidance required and advised. Please exit if below 18 years of age.

Is your sex life affected due to extreme height differences? Yes! This can be the cause of a disturbed sex life. As, in an attempt to kiss your girl you have bend down and that can cause a back pain or a neck pain or things can even worsen in the bedroom in a attempt to try a sex position and your girl cannot reach up to you. Worried? Take it easy, we are at your rescue. Here, we list down 4 positions to help you improve your sex life and enjoy it.

1:Table top:

Remember, you don’t have to do this on a table. It can be done on any plain surface.

When she is lying on the bed, or sitting at the age of the table or the kitchen counter, enter into her.

This is a bonus one because you both are at the same level. Works well as you face each other and the intense romance can help you to grow more closer.

2: Reverse cowgirl:

For the partners with divergent height, reverse cowgirl is an ideal sex position.

The height difference is out of equation when you lie on the back.

While facing your feet, have her straddle you and ride you.

If you have a big penis, this will work wonders as it allows you to stimulate her G-spot.

3: The close-up:

While, you’re seated with your feet tucked up beneath you, she straddles you. Ahh! Fun!

Since, you both are on the same level, kiss and lick the face. Make out , tease each other.

4: The wedged thrust:

With a wedge underneath your hips, lay on the edge of your bed or couch on your back. While standing at the edge of the bed, have your partner thrust into you.

For maintaining the balance, rest your legs along their torso.

Image Source: Shutterstock