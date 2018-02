After pregnancy, there is a waiting period of six weeks till you can resume your sex life and get wild in bed. Of course, it is only possible if your child naps enough at night to allow you that luxury. Else you will have to make peace with short periods of sex and quickies to enjoy the newfound intimacy post-pregnancy. For many couples, even the six weeks period of healing post-pregnancy seems a long time but no matter what sex is definitely a no-no right after pregnancy. Here is a guide for men to how to get her into the mood.

Once you go for your post-natal check-up after six weeks and your doctor gives you the go-ahead to have sex, remember to go slow. A woman’s body takes time to heal and everyone heals at her owns pace. Remember the vagina has taken a lot of strains during the delivery, especially, if you had a vaginal birth. So, it is quite natural that it needs time to heal before one can get wild with the partner again. Some women take time to heal even after the usual six weeks. While resuming sex might take some time, many couples play with the idea of having oral sex to compensate for lack of a great lovemaking session. Here are 15 things that happen after pregnancy that no one warns you about.

But the question that always hovers in their minds is that ‘if is it okay to go down on each other during the postpartum phase,’ especially if you are starting off. If the woman goes down on the man it is fine, but when the man does the same there are few things he needs to consider: If the stitches of episiotomy have healed completely, if it could give rise to an infection down there, if the woman will be comfortable enough to allow her man go down on her.

The man needs to be sure that when he goes down on the woman he restricts his tongue to the clitoris and doesn’t reach to the vagina or perineum area the first time while giving oral sex, as the chances are high that the stitches from an episiotomy might not have healed completely. Moreover, vaginal dryness postpartum is also common, so oral sex during this time could moisten the area with sputum and make it a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi increasing the risk of infections. While a woman (if comfortable) can engage in this activity to pleasure her man giving oral sex but the man needs to follow some precaution. Here are six facts about sex after pregnancy.

Make sure that before you indulge in oral sex the woman’s postpartum bleeding or lochia has stopped. Even if it was a c-section delivery it only makes sense to follow these precautions during oral sex. As vaginal dryness following pregnancy could make one prone to infections. After the six weeks of wait period when you slowly start to have sex try having oral sex thereafter to be sure you don’t have to suffer any consequences.

Image source: Shutterstock