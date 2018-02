Admittedly, sex after pregnancy is quite challenging. It is not only about two people being at the peak of their desire at the same time but is also about how receptive the woman’s body will be after childbirth. While each body heals at its own pace, for most women sex after pregnancy feels new, feels different. Here the onus lies on men to make sex enjoyable and pleasurable for his woman again. This doesn’t call for too much of work, just a little affection and care can help one act sensually in bed. Men, here is a guide for you to how to get her in the mood after pregnancy.

First, a man needs to know how much his woman’s body has changed post-pregnancy. So, men when you start to get closer and expect some action in the post-baby phase, rely mostly on your touch, which will give you cues about how her body has changed. Remember, foreplay is important during postpartum sex. Know that her erogenous zones post pregnancy might have changed what with all those hormones doing their tricks all this while. So, touch her at places and wait for the cue – is she letting out a sigh of pleasure or is she retracting your touch. Probably running your fingers up and down her neckline might not excite her enough now, try doing the same on her back or teasing her collarbone with your fingers. As you try to explore her post-pregnancy body more, there is one thing that you shouldn’t overdo – stimulate her breasts. Yes, action once was the best way to excite her into action but not anymore, at least not until the time she is breastfeeding. Here is how breastfeeding affects your sex life.

The hormone oxytocin is responsible for a letdown from the breasts during breastfeeding and if you play with her nipples or suckle on them you might have to face a spurt of milk from the nipples during foreplay and sex. This can make the whole affair messy. Not all couples like a letdown during foreplay and sex. But if this excites you and your partner is fine with this, there is no reason why you should not stimulate her breasts during foreplay.

One more reason to stay away from breast stimulation during sex after pregnancy is her breasts might be tender and sensitive from all that milk production and nursing sessions she has to endure. She might not like you touching her breasts. So, get to know if she is comfortable with your actions – touching, suckling, etc. If you are indulging in oral sex after pregnancy, make sure you don’t suckle her breasts right after giving her oral sex. It could increase chances of transferring thrush on the breasts, which the mother can eventually pass on to the baby.

